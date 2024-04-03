Advertisement

HCLTech-Google partnership: Noida-headquartered HCL Tech has partnered with Google Cloud to leverage Gemini, Google's multimodal large language AI model, for creating industry solutions and driving business value. The collaboration aims to enable 25,000 engineers on Google Cloud's GenAI technology to better support clients across various sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, and telecom, the company said in an exchange filing.



The partnership will see HCLTech enabling 25,000 engineers on Google Cloud's latest GenAI technology. This collaboration aims to support clients across various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, and telecom, by developing new use cases and capabilities for HCLTech platforms and product offerings.

HCLTech recently launched the HCLTech AI Force, a pre-built GenAI platform designed to optimise engineering lifecycle processes. With the integration of Gemini's advanced code completion and summarisation capabilities, engineers can now generate code, address issues, and accelerate the delivery time and quality of software projects for clients.

Advertisement

Moreover, HCLTech plans to leverage Gemini models to strengthen and expand its portfolio of industry solutions. These solutions will be developed in collaboration with HCLTech's dedicated Cloud Native Labs and AI Labs, staffed by leading AI experts and engineers. These labs aim to accelerate client innovation by enabling better scoping, management, and refinement of gen AI projects on Google Cloud's infrastructure.

C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director of HCLTech, said, "This collaboration will bring to market HCLTech’s innovative GenAI solutions using Google’s most capable and scalable Gemini models. We believe this helps us to bring even more value to global enterprises through HCLTech’s differentiated portfolio."

Advertisement

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said, “By enabling 25,000 engineers on Google Cloud’s latest generative AI technology, HCLTech can provide the expertise and technical skills that clients need to successfully deploy and manage gen AI projects at scale.”

The shares of HCLTech rose 1.97 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,558.45 apiece on the NSE on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.