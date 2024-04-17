Advertisement

Intel AI chips: Intel is launching two new AI chips, HL-328 and HL-388, specifically for the Chinese market. These chips will have reduced capabilities compared to their global counterparts to comply with US export controls and sanctions.

The launch is scheduled for June and September 2024 for HL-328 and HL-388, respectively. This news follows Nvidia's announcement of China-specific AI chips earlier this year.

The China-specific chips are based on Intel's latest Gaudi 3 line, sharing similar hardware features like on-chip memory and high-bandwidth memory. However, their performance will be significantly reduced to meet US export control regulations.

The US tightened export controls on AI chips bound for China in late 2023, prompting chipmakers like Intel and Nvidia to develop these limited-capability versions. Nvidia's China-specific H20 chip is expected to see limited deliveries in Q1 2024, with wider availability starting in Q2.

This move allows Intel to maintain a presence in the Chinese market while adhering to US regulations. The reduced capabilities of the chips could limit their applications in China compared to the global versions.

(With Reuters inputs.)