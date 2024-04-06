×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

Investors in talks to help Elon Musk's xAI raise $3 billion: Report

Among the potential backers considering investment in this round are venture capital firm Gigafund and Steve Jurvetson.

Reported by: Business Desk
Grok
xAI's Grok | Image:Republic Business
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

xAI funding: Investors close to Elon Musk are reportedly in discussions to support his artificial intelligence startup xAI in raising $3 billion, a move that would value the company at $18 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal's report on Friday.

Among the potential backers considering investment in this round are venture capital firm Gigafund and Steve Jurvetson, as stated by sources familiar with the matter cited in the report.

Advertisement

The WSJ report also indicated the involvement of a co-founder from another venture firm, although it refrained from disclosing the individual or the firm's identity.

While the terms of the fundraising for xAI are yet to be finalised and subject to change, the Journal noted a recent uptick in momentum in the current fundraising talks.

Advertisement

At the time of reporting, xAI could not be reached for immediate comment, and there was no response from Elon Musk's office to Reuters' request for comment.

Seeking an alternative to Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet's Google, Elon Musk launched xAI in the previous year.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Musk refuted claims of xAI being in talks with investors to secure funding, following media reports suggesting the startup was eyeing up to $6 billion in funding.

In January, the Financial Times reported xAI's negotiations to raise funds at a valuation of $20 billion.

Advertisement

Musk stated, "xAI is not raising capital and I have had no conversations with anyone in this regard," in response to those reports.

In March, xAI unveiled an upgraded version of its chatbot Grok, named Grok-1.5, to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT. The chatbot is now available for use by select users of X, formerly known as Twitter.

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Big Budget Unthinkable

a few seconds ago
Paul Heyman

Heyman goes retro in HOF

3 minutes ago
MSP for Farmers, Pan-India Caste Census: Congress Releases Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto | Top 10 Points

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt

Pitt Slams Angelina Jolie

12 minutes ago
The Family Star

The Family Star BO

23 minutes ago
Praise Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP turned costly for Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari

Babri Supporter Attacked

24 minutes ago
Congress leader Charan Das Mahant

Charan Das Mahant Booked

32 minutes ago
Jewellery cleaning tips

Jewellery Cleaning Tips

37 minutes ago
MS Dhoni, Tom Moody and Pat Cummins

Moody lauds Pat Cummins

38 minutes ago
Celebrating The International Day Of Sport For Development And Peace 2024

Day Of Sport Development

43 minutes ago
India's plastic exports

India's plastic exports

44 minutes ago
israel

Iran Warns US

an hour ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

'Ram Naam Satya'

an hour ago
Greece's Evzones Captivate the Internet with Centuries-Old Ceremony

Greece's Elite Guards

an hour ago
Quiet Luxury

Quiet Luxury Travelling

an hour ago
Eijaz Khan

Eijaz Khan on Typecasting

an hour ago
The Judgement Day

WWE SmackDown Results

2 hours ago
Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan on CSK star

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Doull blasts Dhoni's OVERCONFIDENCE: 'I know he is the great MS but...'

    Sports 15 hours ago

  2. Company's 'Diktat' To Ban Lunch And Washroom Breaks | Bizarre News

    India News17 hours ago

  3. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India News18 hours ago

  4. How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. Massive Fire Engulfs Power Distribution Company in Raipur's Kota

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo