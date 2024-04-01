Advertisement

Moving out of China: Japan and the European Union are set to start discussions on collaborating on advanced materials for next-generation chips and batteries, to reduce their dependence on China, as reported by Nikkei on Saturday.`

Iliana Ivanova, EU Commissioner for Innovation and Research, conveyed in a written interview with the publication that establishing a dialogue framework in areas of mutual interest would be advantageous for both parties.

The anticipated framework, expected to be initiated as early as April, is in response to an EU initiative and is intended to address the challenge of reducing reliance on China for critical materials such as rare metals. These materials are essential components in various applications, including electric vehicle batteries, according to Nikkei's report.

Following US trails

On March 29, the Biden administration also implemented revised regulations intended to restrict China's access to American-made artificial intelligence (AI) chips and chipmaking tools.

The adjustments, a response to national security apprehensions, aim to impede Beijing's progress in chip manufacturing. The rules, originally issued in October, are designed to prevent the exportation of sophisticated AI chips, including those produced by Nvidia, as part of broader efforts to curb China's technological advancements amidst concerns about potential military applications.

(With Reuters inputs)