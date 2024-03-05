Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

LTTS partners with Intel to scale Edge AI solutions for large-scale applications

These solutions address the critical requirements of low latency, locality, and cost-effectiveness demanded by real-world scenarios.

Reported by: Business Desk
L&T Technology Services
L&T Technology Services | Image:Republic Business
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

LTTS collaborates with Intel: Technology firm L&T Technology Services has announced a strategic collaboration with Intel Corporation to advance edge-AI solutions for various applications, including Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (CV2X) technology. 

LTTS, known for its global digital engineering and R&D services, brings its expertise in connected vehicles and smart transportation systems to the partnership. The collaboration aims to use Intel's Edge Platform, which includes advanced AI runtime powered by OpenVINO inference, to deliver real-time AI inferencing optimisation.

Advertisement

The goal is to enable on-premises and hybrid AI scenarios for traffic management and emergency safety in smart cities and transportation networks. These solutions address the critical requirements of low latency, locality, and cost-effectiveness demanded by real-world scenarios.

LTTS will work towards advancing smart cities and road infrastructure by using Intel's Edge Platform. This platform, a commercial software solution, changes the way developers engineer, deploy, and manage distributed edge infrastructure and applications. 

Advertisement

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at L&T Technology Services, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Intel. Sinha said, “By running seamlessly on standard hardware and featuring built-in edge-native AI runtime powered by OpenVINO for inferencing, this platform embodies innovation and efficiency. With deep-rooted hardware optimization at its core, our enterprise customers can trust Intel's Edge Platform to propel them into a future of unparalleled performance and possibilities.”

“Industries like transportation and smart cities- will benefit from technologies that expedite the design and implementation of vehicle-to-vehicle transportation, road safety, accident prevention, and enhanced mobility,” added, Pallavi Mahajan, Intel Corporate Vice President And General Manager of Network and Edge Group Software.

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

an hour ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

15 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

21 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ola Electric secures DVA certificate under PLI Scheme for S1 Pro scooter

    Business News5 minutes ago

  2. 'Explosion on Saturday': K'taka Govt Gets Another Bomb Threat Mail

    India News5 minutes ago

  3. Dhindsa To Merge His Party With Shiromani Akali Dal Today

    Lok Sabha Elections5 minutes ago

  4. Miss World 2024 India Representative Sini Shetty Eyes Bollywood

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  5. Exclusive: Sini Shetty On Representing India At Miss World 2023

    Videos11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo