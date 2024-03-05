Advertisement

LTTS collaborates with Intel: Technology firm L&T Technology Services has announced a strategic collaboration with Intel Corporation to advance edge-AI solutions for various applications, including Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (CV2X) technology.

LTTS, known for its global digital engineering and R&D services, brings its expertise in connected vehicles and smart transportation systems to the partnership. The collaboration aims to use Intel's Edge Platform, which includes advanced AI runtime powered by OpenVINO inference, to deliver real-time AI inferencing optimisation.

The goal is to enable on-premises and hybrid AI scenarios for traffic management and emergency safety in smart cities and transportation networks. These solutions address the critical requirements of low latency, locality, and cost-effectiveness demanded by real-world scenarios.

LTTS will work towards advancing smart cities and road infrastructure by using Intel's Edge Platform. This platform, a commercial software solution, changes the way developers engineer, deploy, and manage distributed edge infrastructure and applications.

Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at L&T Technology Services, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Intel. Sinha said, “By running seamlessly on standard hardware and featuring built-in edge-native AI runtime powered by OpenVINO for inferencing, this platform embodies innovation and efficiency. With deep-rooted hardware optimization at its core, our enterprise customers can trust Intel's Edge Platform to propel them into a future of unparalleled performance and possibilities.”

“Industries like transportation and smart cities- will benefit from technologies that expedite the design and implementation of vehicle-to-vehicle transportation, road safety, accident prevention, and enhanced mobility,” added, Pallavi Mahajan, Intel Corporate Vice President And General Manager of Network and Edge Group Software.