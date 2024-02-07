Advertisement

Mastek collaborates with Microsoft: Mastek, a digital engineering and cloud transformation partner, has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to focus on building solutions with the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Azure AI Services, with a particular emphasis on retail, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and the public sector industries.

Mastek's recent deal in the banking sector involves the integration of generative AI capabilities to transform customers' marketing and service domains. The company aims to improve end-user experiences through Azure OpenAI Service, providing enterprise-grade access to OpenAI's generative AI services.

Hiral Chandrana, Global CEO, Mastek stated, "By integrating generative AI into Mastek's core services, we are reshaping digital engineering, data cloud modernisation, and customer experience transformation. Our collaboration with Microsoft underscores our unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence. Through the power of generative AI, we lead businesses on a path of continuous evolution, unlocking unprecedented opportunities and driving true digital transformation."

Sangita Singh, General Manager IT and ITES, at Microsoft India said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Mastek to reshape the landscapes of the retail, healthcare, and financial services sectors. Through our innovative generative AI solutions, we are empowering businesses to elevate operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and fuel sustainable growth. This collaboration underscores Mastek’s commitment to pioneering cutting-edge technology, enriching customer interactions, and driving progress in diverse industries worldwide.”

This alliance between Mastek and Microsoft aims to provide integrated solutions, harnessing the power of generative AI and facilitating the transition from a digital-first to an AI-first approach.