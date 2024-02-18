Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Meta AI model fills missing parts of Mark Zuckerberg’s guitar video

The Meta CEO was testing the new AI Model on an old video of him playing a guitar

Business Desk
Mark Zuckerberg Meta AI
Mark Zuckerberg tests Meta AI on old video | Image:Mark Zuckerberg Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Testing throwbacks: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg tested an old video of him playing a guitar for their new AI model, which in turn has predicted missing parts of a real video.

Taking to Instagram, the billionaire CEO of Meta demonstrated Meta's latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, V-JEPA’s capabilities in the  throwback video where he was playing guitar and singing for his daughter, Maxima.

V-JEPA is a "non-generative model that learns by predicting missing or masked parts of a video in an abstract representation space." It was released on February 15.

Advertisement

OpenAI has also released Sora, its generative videos application.

The AI was able to predict his hand movements while strumming chords, even as it was not trained for that type of analysis.

“Throwback to singing one of Max's favorite songs. I recently tested this video with a new AI model that learns about the world by watching videos. Without being trained to do this, our AI model predicted my hand motion as I strummed chords,” he said.

Apart from predicting missing parts of a real-world video, the AI also predicted concepts from context without fine-tuning.

The predictive analytic algorithm called V-JEPA—short for Video Joint Embedding Predictive Architecture—learns everything from visual media. It is able to anticipate what will happen next in addition to comprehending what is happening in a film. 

Advertisement

V-JEPA takes a self-supervised learning approach and is pre-trained entirely with unlabeled data. Used to adapt the model to a particular task after pre-training, a large portion of the video is masked and only a little part of the context is shown.

 "For example, if the model needs to be able to distinguish between someone putting down a pen, picking up a pen, and pretending to put down a pen but not actually doing it, V-JEPA is quite good compared to previous methods for that high-grade action recognition task," Meta said in a blog post.

The video has garnered 57.6K likes in 3 days.

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

15 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

15 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

19 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

21 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

21 hours ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Air Canada pins blame on chatbot for misleading customer

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Ronaldo’s amazing achievements you might not have

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | 'Have to Make India A Developed Nation': PM Modi at BJP Meet

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Gets Emotional While Remembering Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj

    India News19 minutes ago

  5. Dangal Girl's Parents Was Our Identity: Suhani Bhatnagar's Mom

    Entertainment22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo