Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is currently conducting trials for an AI-driven search bar on its popular photo-sharing platform, Instagram. The AI generative AI search bar, powered by Meta’s open-source LLAMA model, aims to improve user experience by using artificial intelligence for content discovery and interaction.

The AI-powered search bar, currently in the experimental phase, integrates Meta's advanced AI technology directly into the Instagram interface. Users will not only be able to search for content within Instagram but also receive personalised Reels suggestions, thereby improving content discoverability on the platform, particularly amidst competition from platforms like TikTok.

Meta has confirmed the ongoing development of its AI-driven experiences, which are gradually being introduced to users in a phased manner. The search query bar serves as a gateway to engaging conversations with Meta's AI through direct messages (DMs), where users can pose questions or use predefined prompts to interact with the AI.

The design of the prompt screen has drawn comparisons to existing interfaces, with observations pointing towards similarities with Perplexity AI's search screen.