Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 14:46 IST

Microsoft adds AI-powered 'Generative Eraser' to Windows 11 Photos app

The Generative Eraser is designed to offer a more seamless and realistic result compared to traditional spot-fix tools.

Microsoft
Microsoft | Image:Pexels Photo
Windows 11 Generative Eraser: Microsoft is bringing AI-powered photo editing tools to Windows 11, with the latest addition being a "Generative Eraser" feature in the built-in Photos app. This new feature utilises AI to identify and remove unwanted elements like people or objects from images, enhancing the editing capabilities available to Windows users.

Image: Microsoft

The Generative Eraser is designed to offer a more seamless and realistic result compared to traditional spot-fix tools. It builds upon existing features like background blur and background replacement, further solidifying Windows' position as an AI-driven operating system.

The Photos app on Windows has seen a series of AI-powered updates in recent months, reflecting Microsoft's broader strategy to integrate artificial intelligence across its ecosystem. These efforts align with the company's vision for Windows 11, which includes ambitious AI-driven features such as natural language search and an advanced Copilot.

Microsoft is not limiting these AI enhancements to Windows 11 alone. The Generative Eraser feature will also be available on Windows 10, ensuring that users across different versions of the operating system can benefit from the latest advancements in photo editing technology.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 14:46 IST

