Satya Nadella in India: Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella underscored the pivotal role of artificial intelligence (AI) in narrowing the technological gap between India and the rest of the world. Nadella's remarks come amid his visit to India, where he engaged with top Indian CEOs during the Microsoft CEO Connection event in Mumbai.

During his address, Nadella delineated four major technological shifts witnessed since his entry into the industry, including the evolution of PCs, client servers, web technologies, and the advent of mobile and cloud computing. However, Nadella said that the current AI revolution marks a significant milestone, indicating that India's rapid progress in AI is eliminating disparities with its global counterparts, with unique use cases paving the way for innovation.

Asserting India's status as one of the fastest-growing markets globally, Nadella highlighted Microsoft's keen interest in monitoring the percentage of AI contributions to India's targeted $5 trillion GDP growth by 2025. He cited the company's Copilot offering as a prime example of AI's potential and growth in India, with leading Indian IT services giants such as HCLTech, LTIMindtree, and Infosys adopting the technology.

Nadella drew attention to Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) data projecting that out of India's anticipated $5 trillion GDP by 2025, approximately $500 billion would be driven by AI. In line with Microsoft's commitment to fostering AI expertise, Nadella announced plans to provide AI skilling opportunities to 2 million individuals in India by 2025.

Commenting on the significance of AI for economic growth, Nadella spoke on the transformative potential of this technology. He underscored the importance of upskilling the workforce to thrive in the digital age, aligning with Microsoft's initiative to equip over 2 million people in India with AI skills.

Nadella's visit to India coincides with Microsoft's focus on AI and its opportunities in the region. He is slated to engage with prominent AI startups, including Sarvam and Bhavish Aggarwal's AI startup Krutrim, during his visit to Bengaluru on February 8.