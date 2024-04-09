Advertisement

Microsoft Japan investment: Tech giant Microsoft is set to make its largest investment in Japan, allocating a staggering $2.9 billion towards data centers by 2025, according to a report by Nikkei Asia. This significant move comes as Tokyo ramps up efforts to bolster its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, aiming to harness more computing power within its borders.

In an interview with Nikkei, Microsoft President Brad Smith revealed the company's ambitious investment, coinciding with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to Washington. Smith stressed the growing importance of AI adoption globally, underscoring governments' prioritisation of this technology as a critical national agenda.

Advertisement

To address Japan's push for enhanced AI infrastructure, Microsoft plans to deploy advanced AI semiconductors at two existing sites located in eastern and western Japan. Despite being the second-largest cloud services provider globally, trailing behind Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft aims to bolster its presence in Japan's burgeoning tech landscape.

Furthermore, Microsoft intends to unveil an extensive AI-focused reskilling initiative, targeting the training of 3 million workers over the next three years, according to the Nikkei report. Additionally, the company will establish a new research and development laboratory in Tokyo, focusing on robotics and AI advancements.

Advertisement

Smith highlighted the pivotal role of AI in driving productivity growth, particularly crucial for economies facing demographic challenges like Japan. The collaboration with Microsoft Research Asia will inject significant funding into research projects at prestigious institutions such as the University of Tokyo and Keio University in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University.

With the surge in demand for AI-driven technologies, governments worldwide are asserting data sovereignty, stressing the localisation of data management. In response, cloud service providers like AWS and Google have announced substantial investments in data centers within Japan, aligning with Tokyo's data localisation policies.

Advertisement

While the US leads in AI development, other nations, including Japan, are racing to bridge the gap. Smith, in the interview with Nikkei, acknowledged Japan's pivotal role in fostering international collaboration on AI regulations and expressed optimism about the government's coordination efforts in shaping global AI governance.

Overall, Microsoft's substantial investment underscores its commitment to Japan's AI ambitions, paving the way for significant advancements in technology and innovation in the region.