Updated January 9th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

Microsoft launches AI Odyssey to upskill 100,000 developers in India

The month-long initiative is open to all AI enthusiasts in India, irrespective of their experience or professional background.

Business Desk
Top 10 employers in the world in 2023
Microsoft | Image:Microsoft
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Microsoft AI Odyssey: Microsoft has launched a new initiative, AI Odyssey, aimed at upskilling 100,000 developers across India in cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies and tools. The program is designed to equip developers with the requisite skills to undertake vital projects aligned with business objectives. 

Recognising the transformative impact of AI on various sectors, Microsoft's initiative seeks to cultivate a proficient workforce capable of leveraging AI to address intricate challenges and drive innovation in India.

Interested participants can register for the AI Odyssey via the link aka.ms/AIOdyssey, gaining access to a curated set of learning modules and resources. The month-long initiative is open to all AI enthusiasts in India, irrespective of their experience or professional background. The program comprises two distinct levels, both to be completed by January 31, 2024.

Learning path

The initial stage familiarises participants with using Azure AI services to conceptualise and implement AI solutions tailored for diverse scenarios. This level provides access to an array of resources, including code samples and instructional guides, facilitating hands-on AI skill development.

Subsequently, the second level involves an online assessment featuring interactive lab tasks. Successful completion of this phase earns participants the Microsoft Applied Skills credential, a tangible validation of their proficiency in utilising AI to address real-world challenges. 

Furthermore, individuals accomplishing both program levels stand an opportunity to secure a VIP Pass for Microsoft's AI Tour scheduled in Bangalore on February 8, 2024. This exclusive event will dive into the transformative capabilities of generative AI, offering attendees insights through keynote sessions, demonstrations, workshops, and networking opportunities.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

