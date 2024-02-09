Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

Microsoft partners with Sarvam AI to advance voice-based GenAI applications

Sarvam AI, known for its focus on building GenAI models tailored to Indic languages and contextual understanding, will now leverage Microsoft's cloud services.

Business Desk
Sarvam AI with Microsoft
Sarvam AI with Microsoft | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Microsoft with Sarvam AI: Microsoft has unveiled a collaboration with Indian startup Sarvam AI to drive the development of voice-based generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The partnership, announced during CEO Satya Nadella's visit to India, underscores Microsoft's commitment to expanding its product offerings and fostering innovation in the country, which boasts the fastest-growing major economy.

During his three-day visit, Nadella also revealed an initiative aimed at providing 2 million Indians with AI skilling opportunities by 2025, further highlighting Microsoft's dedication to empowering individuals and organisations through technology.

Sarvam AI, known for its focus on building GenAI models tailored to Indic languages and contextual understanding, will now leverage Microsoft's cloud services, including Azure OpenAI Service, to develop its solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in advancing AI capabilities specific to the Indian market.

Founded by individuals who previously contributed to AI models at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras-based research group AI4Bharat, Sarvam AI has secured $41 million in series A funding from investors such as Lightspeed Venture Partners, Peak XV Partners, and Khosla Ventures. This substantial investment underscores the confidence in Sarvam AI's innovative approach to AI development and its potential to make a significant impact in the industry.

Microsoft's partnership with Sarvam AI not only signifies a strategic alignment between industry giants and emerging startups but also highlights the collaborative efforts driving technological advancements and fostering a thriving ecosystem for innovation in India.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published February 8th, 2024 at 15:55 IST

