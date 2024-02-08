Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

Microsoft targets consumer market with $20 AI Copilot subscription

The Copilot Pro subscription enhances Microsoft's widely used applications, including Word and Excel

Business Desk
Microsoft assumes non-voting, observer role on OpenAI board
Microsoft's move places it in competition with Alphabet's Google | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Microsoft on Monday announced the launch of a subscription service, "Copilot Pro," priced at $20 per month. Originally introducing a free version of AI Copilot for its Bing search engine last year, Microsoft aims to tap into the consumer and small business segments.

The Copilot Pro subscription enhances Microsoft's widely used applications, including Word and Excel, by incorporating a text-drafting, number-crunching AI assistant. Subscribers will also gain access to new tools and AI models such as GPT-4 Turbo.

Advertisement

Notably, the company is removing the previous requirement of a 300-person minimum for the enterprise version of Copilot. This makes the security controls and Microsoft Teams upgrade, offered at $30 per month per user, available to smaller businesses as well. Microsoft anticipates widespread adoption, with Corporate Vice President Jared Spataro stating in an interview, "I can't imagine a commercial organisation out there that will not buy at least a seat of Copilot to see what it's all about."

Microsoft's move places it in competition with Alphabet's Google, as both tech giants vie for dominance in marketing AI for productivity and cloud software to business customers. The consumer market for AI is also becoming increasingly competitive, with OpenAI, funded by Microsoft, having introduced a $20-per-month subscription called ChatGPT Plus nearly a year ago, offering early access to new features and AI models.

Advertisement

Spataro stressed that Copilot Pro's integration into daily-use applications sets it apart, providing a seamless experience for users leveraging Microsoft's suite of widely adopted tools. The move aligns with Microsoft's broader strategy to democratize AI tools and cater to a diverse user base.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 09:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement