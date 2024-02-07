Advertisement

About 62 per cent of educators in India are actively using generative tools for teaching, and student education, a recent study reflects.



TeamLease Edtech’s 30-page report on "Revolutionizing Classrooms: The Impact of Generative AI on the Future of Education" considers survey responses from over 6,000 educators ranging from school teachers to university professors.

Even as the report reveals AI's tangible impact on transforming teaching processes and resource creation, key concerns around diminishing creativity and overdependence on technology remain in the emergent technology.

Neeti Sharma, Co-Founder and President, TeamLease Edtech said, “This report provides a blueprint for educators to integrate AI in a strategic, ethical and impactful manner. By highlighting key opportunities, challenges and recommendations directly from teachers, it enables stakeholders to adopt AI in a way that truly augments human potential rather than replacing it.”

Notably, close to 65 per cent of educators recognised the potential of GenAI in transforming learning experiences and personalised education, with almost 64 per cent believing that AI is crucial in preparing students for a future dominated by such emerging technologies.

Notably, 71 per cent of the survey pool advocated a stronger influence, which is more profound than the smartphone revolution.

As many as 55 per cent of educators would want AI training for teachers to ensure their readiness for AI integration.

Among the surveyed faculty, close to 36 per cent reported reduced class preparation time, which reflects efficiency in generating study resources and lesson plans.

Moreover, almost 88 per cent of the respondents said the development and application of AI technologies should be monitored and regulated by the government, owing to risks and ethical implications.

Over half of the educators (54.55 per cent) expressed concerns that GenAI might reduce creativity and critical thinking among students.

Regarding policies for AI regulation, close to 45 per cent of respondents said their institutions have guidelines in place for GenAI tools in teaching, but about 33 per cent of them did not have formal guidelines. Over 22 per cent of the educators wanted their institutions to introduce policies regarding the use of generative technology in their educational institutions.