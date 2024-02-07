Updated January 29th, 2024 at 19:13 IST
More than 60% educators adopting AI tools to transform teaching: TeamLease Edtech
The report also highlights key concerns around risks like creativity diminishing and overdependence on technology
- Tech
- 2 min read
Advertisement
About 62 per cent of educators in India are actively using generative tools for teaching, and student education, a recent study reflects.
TeamLease Edtech’s 30-page report on "Revolutionizing Classrooms: The Impact of Generative AI on the Future of Education" considers survey responses from over 6,000 educators ranging from school teachers to university professors.
Even as the report reveals AI's tangible impact on transforming teaching processes and resource creation, key concerns around diminishing creativity and overdependence on technology remain in the emergent technology.
Advertisement
Neeti Sharma, Co-Founder and President, TeamLease Edtech said, “This report provides a blueprint for educators to integrate AI in a strategic, ethical and impactful manner. By highlighting key opportunities, challenges and recommendations directly from teachers, it enables stakeholders to adopt AI in a way that truly augments human potential rather than replacing it.”
Notably, close to 65 per cent of educators recognised the potential of GenAI in transforming learning experiences and personalised education, with almost 64 per cent believing that AI is crucial in preparing students for a future dominated by such emerging technologies.
Advertisement
Notably, 71 per cent of the survey pool advocated a stronger influence, which is more profound than the smartphone revolution.
As many as 55 per cent of educators would want AI training for teachers to ensure their readiness for AI integration.
Advertisement
Among the surveyed faculty, close to 36 per cent reported reduced class preparation time, which reflects efficiency in generating study resources and lesson plans.
Moreover, almost 88 per cent of the respondents said the development and application of AI technologies should be monitored and regulated by the government, owing to risks and ethical implications.
Advertisement
Over half of the educators (54.55 per cent) expressed concerns that GenAI might reduce creativity and critical thinking among students.
Regarding policies for AI regulation, close to 45 per cent of respondents said their institutions have guidelines in place for GenAI tools in teaching, but about 33 per cent of them did not have formal guidelines. Over 22 per cent of the educators wanted their institutions to introduce policies regarding the use of generative technology in their educational institutions.
Advertisement
Published January 29th, 2024 at 19:13 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
23-Year-Old Indian Origin Student Killed in USWorld13 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.