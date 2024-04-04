Advertisement

AI centre in Indonesia: Nvidia and PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Indonesia's telecommunications firm, have announced plans to establish a $200 million artificial intelligence centre in Central Java by 2024, according to the country's communication minister.\

Budi Arie Setiadi stated that the AI centre, set to be located in Surakarta city, may encompass telecommunication infrastructure or serve as a hub for human resources development.

Advertisement

The decision to locate the centre in Surakarta was influenced by factors such as the city's readiness, availability of skilled human resources, and existing 5G infrastructure, as explained by Indosat's CEO to Surakarta mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who also holds the position of Indonesia's vice president-elect and is the son of the incumbent President Joko Widodo.

Indosat and Nvidia have not yet responded to requests for comments regarding this investment initiative.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)