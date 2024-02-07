English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

Nvidia shares soar as Goldman Sachs predicts earnings boost from AI surge

Nvidia has become a symbol of the AI frenzy, experiencing a record monthly market value increase in January.

Business Desk
Nvidia China chip launch
Nvidia | Image: Nvidia
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nvidia stock forecast per cent The shares of Nvidia Corporation's are poised to reach unprecedented levels following Goldman Sachs' optimistic adjustment to the chipmaker's price target. The revision reflects expectations of substantial earnings growth propelled by the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

Pre-market surge

Nvidia's stock witnessed a 3.4 per cent surge in premarket trading, reaching $683.80. This surge is expected to contribute approximately $55 billion to Nvidia's market capitalisation, raising it to $1.63 trillion.

AI boom impact

Nvidia has become a symbol of the AI frenzy, experiencing a record monthly market value increase in January. The chipmaker is well-positioned to capitalise on the AI surge, contributing to its notable stock growth of 40 per cent year-to-date.

Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari raised the price target for Nvidia from $625 to $800, indicating a 21 per cent upside from current levels. Hari views Nvidia as the industry gold standard due to its robust hardware, software offerings, and continuous innovation pace.

Advertisement

Despite the impressive stock performance, Nvidia's shares trade at 31.4 times the company's forward earnings estimate, compared to the industry average of 22.9. The heightened valuation reflects Nvidia's leading position in the AI sector.

Goldman Sachs adjusted its full-year 2025-2026 earnings estimates for Nvidia, increasing them by an average of 22 per cent. The adjustment is attributed to signs of strong demand for AI servers and improvements in graphics processing unit (GPU) supply.

Advertisement

Goldman Sachs pointed to positive AI monetisation signals from major companies like Microsoft and Meta Platforms. Additionally, optimistic earnings projections from AI server maker Super Micro Computer contributed to the positive outlook.

While Nvidia has capitalised on the AI frenzy, chipmakers less involved in AI chip production, such as Intel, have seen their shares lag in performance. Nvidia is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on February 21. Analysts anticipate fourth-quarter earnings per share of $4.51 and revenue of $20.19 billion, according to LSEG data.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 21:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement