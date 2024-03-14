OpenAI partners with Le Monde and Prisa Media to access news content

Advertisement

OpenAI content partnerships: OpenAI has joined hands with French publication Le Monde and Spain-based Prisa Media for providing ChatGPT users with access to French and Spanish news content. Notably, both LeMonde and Prisa Media are backed by tech giant Microsoft.

Open AI’s collaboration with the two publications, aims to leverage the growing popularity of generative Artificial Intelligence models across various sectors, using news content to train these models.

Louis Dreyfus, CEO of Le Monde, underlined the strategic importance of the partnership with OpenAI, highlighting its role in ensuring the dissemination of reliable information while safeguarding journalistic integrity and revenue streams.

OpenAI’s latest collaboration follows its similar agreements with other global news publishers like Axel Springer and the Associated Press, who also have explored the use of generative AI in news content.

However, news organisations face challenges such as copyright infringement and fair compensation when their content is utilised to train large language models.

Last year, The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging the unauthorised use of millions of its articles. Additionally, news outlets including the Intercept, Raw Story, and AlterNet filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in a New York federal court, accusing the organisation of misusing their articles to train the AI system powering ChatGPT.

(With Reuters inputs)