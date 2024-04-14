×

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 14:50 IST

OpenAI Sam Altman pitches ChatGPT Enterprise to Fortune 500 leaders

Altman and Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap engaged with over 100 executives in each city, delivering product demonstrations and pitching services.

Reported by: Business Desk
Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO
Sam Altman | Image:Sam Altman/X.com
Altman on sales mode: OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, has conducted a series of high-profile meetings with Fortune 500 executives in key global hubs, including San Francisco, New York, and London. These closed-door events were aimed at showcasing OpenAI's suite of AI services tailored for corporate applications, setting the stage for potential competition with its major investor, Microsoft.

The roadshow-style presentations mark OpenAI's strategic pivot towards tapping into corporate markets for revenue growth, using its expertise in generative artificial intelligence. While the company is renowned for its consumer-facing AI offerings, such as ChatGPT, it is now aggressively expanding its footprint in the enterprise sector.

At these exclusive gatherings, Altman and Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap engaged with over 100 executives in each city, delivering product demonstrations and pitching services like ChatGPT Enterprise, software facilitating integration with AI APIs, and novel text-to-video models. Focusing on data privacy, OpenAI assured potential clients that their data would not be used to train its models.

OpenAI's foray into the corporate arena comes as it seeks to diversify revenue streams beyond its consumer-focused products. The company aims to capitalise on the widespread adoption of its technologies by Fortune 500 companies and sees enterprise sales as a significant revenue driver.

Addressing concerns about potential overlap with Microsoft's offerings, Altman and Lightcap shared the benefits of working directly with OpenAI, including access to cutting-edge models and tailored AI solutions.

While OpenAI declined to comment on the meetings, the company's aggressive push into enterprise solutions aligns with its ambition to achieve a projected $1 billion revenue target for 2024.

Meanwhile, OpenAI's efforts extend beyond traditional corporate sectors, as evidenced by Lightcap's engagement with Hollywood studios to promote the company's Sora video creation tool. Despite generating both excitement and apprehension within the creative industry, major studios like Fox and News Corp have expressed interest in exploring early applications of the technology, albeit with concerns regarding data sources, output reliability, and copyright protection.

Altman's participation in leadership retreats hosted by Fox and News Corp underscores OpenAI's proactive engagement with industry stakeholders, signalling its commitment to forging partnerships and driving innovation across diverse sectors.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published April 13th, 2024 at 14:50 IST

