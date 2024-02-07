Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 12:11 IST

OpenAI to partner with Common Sense Media to mitigate minor risks

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed the belief that AI offers significant benefits for families and teens.

Business Desk
OpenAI
OpenAI | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

OpenAI partners with Common Sense Media: OpenAI is set to seal a partnership with Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organisation focused on mitigating tech and media risks for children and teens. The collaboration aims to develop AI guidelines and educational materials for parents, educators, and young adults. As part of this initiative, OpenAI will collaborate with Common Sense Media to curate "family-friendly" chatbot apps powered by OpenAI's GenAI models in the GPT Store, OpenAI's marketplace for GPT-based applications. The goal is to align these GPTs with Common Sense's rating and evaluation standards, providing users with tools that meet safety and suitability criteria.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed the belief that AI offers significant benefits for families and teens. The partnership with Common Sense Media is seen as a means to improve safety measures, ensuring that families and teens can use OpenAI's tools with confidence. 

Advertisement

This collaboration follows OpenAI's intentions to participate in Common Sense's framework, launched in September, which assesses the safety, transparency, ethical use, and impact of AI products. Common Sense Media aims to create a "nutrition label" for AI-powered apps, providing insights into their contexts and highlighting potential opportunities and risks based on a set of common-sense principles.

OpenAI's tools, like other GenAI tools, are known for confidently generating information, sometimes inaccurately, and may exhibit biases based on the training data. Despite these limitations, kids and teens are increasingly turning to AI tools for various purposes, with a notable percentage using ChatGPT for schoolwork, anxiety, mental health issues, problems with friends, and family conflicts, according to a poll from the Center for Democracy and Technology.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 12:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Is Monkey Fever? The Disease That Has Claimed 2 Lives In Karnataka

    Lifestyle Health14 minutes ago

  2. John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh Starrer Vedaa To Release On THIS Date

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. ED Raids Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat's Residences

    Videos17 minutes ago

  4. Paytm Struggles: These Fintech Apps Witness Big Surge in Downloads

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Taylor Swift Inflation: Know the Taylor influence

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement