OpenAI partners with Common Sense Media: OpenAI is set to seal a partnership with Common Sense Media, a nonprofit organisation focused on mitigating tech and media risks for children and teens. The collaboration aims to develop AI guidelines and educational materials for parents, educators, and young adults. As part of this initiative, OpenAI will collaborate with Common Sense Media to curate "family-friendly" chatbot apps powered by OpenAI's GenAI models in the GPT Store, OpenAI's marketplace for GPT-based applications. The goal is to align these GPTs with Common Sense's rating and evaluation standards, providing users with tools that meet safety and suitability criteria.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed the belief that AI offers significant benefits for families and teens. The partnership with Common Sense Media is seen as a means to improve safety measures, ensuring that families and teens can use OpenAI's tools with confidence.

This collaboration follows OpenAI's intentions to participate in Common Sense's framework, launched in September, which assesses the safety, transparency, ethical use, and impact of AI products. Common Sense Media aims to create a "nutrition label" for AI-powered apps, providing insights into their contexts and highlighting potential opportunities and risks based on a set of common-sense principles.

OpenAI's tools, like other GenAI tools, are known for confidently generating information, sometimes inaccurately, and may exhibit biases based on the training data. Despite these limitations, kids and teens are increasingly turning to AI tools for various purposes, with a notable percentage using ChatGPT for schoolwork, anxiety, mental health issues, problems with friends, and family conflicts, according to a poll from the Center for Democracy and Technology.