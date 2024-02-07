Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 18:54 IST

Peugeot to integrate ChatGPT to improve in-car voice assistants

In a media call held on Tuesday, Micheron announced the launch of a pilot version of the ChatGPT service.

Business Desk
ChatGPT
ChatGPT | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
ChatGPT integration: Stellantis' Peugeot brand is set to improve the voice assistant features in its cars and vans by incorporating ChatGPT, following the lead of competitors such as Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz. According to Jerome Micheron, the Director of Peugeot's Product Plan, ChatGPT will be integrated into all vehicles, including the upcoming e-3008 model and small commercial vehicles.

In a media call held on Tuesday, Micheron announced the launch of a pilot version of the ChatGPT service. This version, capable of connecting to vehicle controls and addressing various general or navigation-related queries, will be introduced in five countries—France, Britain, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The goal is to make this service a standard feature across all Peugeot vehicles by the end of the year.

Mercedes-Benz initiated a trial in the United States last year, allowing drivers to engage with ChatGPT for more natural responses and assistance with inquiries ranging from destination details to dinner suggestions. Volkswagen has also announced plans to integrate ChatGPT into its voice assistant, aiming for implementation by mid-year.

In addition to the ChatGPT integration, Peugeot revealed its intention to introduce an extended eight-year warranty for the e-3008 model, a significant extension from the current two-year warranty on its cars. This move is seen as an effort to encourage more drivers to transition to electric vehicles.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published January 30th, 2024 at 18:54 IST

