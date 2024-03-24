×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 14:16 IST

Punitive measures against creating, spreading deepfakes can deter them: CUTS

Internet users would need enough avenues to validate the legitimacy of content, CUTS International, Director for Research, Amol Kulkarni said.

Reported by: Business Desk
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

AI content checks: Sanctions on the creation and spread of deepfake content and misinformation can deter them, according to global think tank Cuts International.

CUTS International, Director for Research, Amol Kulkarni called for the deployment of technology interventions to suppress the abuse of AI-generated content, adding that internet users would need enough avenues to validate the legitimacy of content.

This is even more important as we approach elections, and underlines the role of dependable fact-checkers and legitimate flaggers. 

While the government’s March 15 advisory eliminates the need for permission for undertrial AI models, it goes on to stress for companies to disclose information to users for taking correct decisions on the Internet. 

"Though transparency is good, information overload and 'pop-ups' across user journeys may reduce their quality of experience. There is a need to balance the information requirements, with other implementable technological and accountability solutions which can address the problem of deepfakes and misinformation," Kulkarni said. 

The Government on March 1 released a directive to social media platforms to mark out under-trial AI models and avoid hosting illegal content following contention over Google’s AI platform with respect to a question about Prime Minister Narendra Modi

In the advisory issued to intermediaries, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said non-compliance would result in criminal action.

A revised advisory on March 15 was issued by Meity, which eliminated the requirement for government approval for AI models which were not tested and under development.

The Ministry nevertheless stressed on the labelling of AI-generated content and information to users pertaining to the content generated being potentially unreliable.

Tackling the challenge of deepfakes and misinformation calls for clarifying the liability of all stakeholders in the internet ecosystem, from developers, uploaders, disseminators, platforms and consumers, Kulkarni noted.

"Penalty provisions for the development and dissemination of harmful deepfakes and misinformation could also create a deterrent effect. Technological solutions to tag potentially harmful content and shifting the burden on developers and disseminators to justify the use of such content could also be designed," he said

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 24th, 2024 at 14:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma on MI captain

a few seconds ago
IPL 2024 - RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

7 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

10 minutes ago
European pet food business

Advent, CVC collab

10 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya

MI's record in openers

11 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

11 minutes ago
IMF

China faces fork in roa d

14 minutes ago
Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria

R.K.S Bhadauria Joins BJP

16 minutes ago
Maharashtra: Bus Falls Into Gorge , Kills 2

Maharashtra: Bus Falls

27 minutes ago
Reserve Bank of India

RBI's special audit

35 minutes ago
Indian Economy

India's policy reforms

36 minutes ago
IL&FS

IL&FS seek NCLAT approval

37 minutes ago
Barboza's double strike earns full points for Delhi FC

Delhi FC beats FC Gokulam

42 minutes ago
Shubman Gill

Gill on MSD and Rohit

an hour ago
accident

Rampur Accident

an hour ago
Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi Spotted

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel's Day Out

an hour ago
Tovino Thomas

Tovino's Action Sequence

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News7 hours ago

  5. MS Dhoni's comic realization of not being the CSK captain anymore in IPL

    Sports 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo