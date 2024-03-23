Advertisement

Tech transformation: GenAI aides in improved diagnostic accuracy, operational efficiency and patient engagement, ultimately leading to superior health outcomes, according to a recent PwC report.

Generative technologies can potentially transform India's healthcare system by enhancing the efficiency of doctors treating patients, PwC India's report on Understanding the impact of GenAI on the Indian healthcare notes.



Healthcare, which is among the forerunners in GenAI usage in the country, has seen a huge impact of the technology.



A majority of Indian industries ranging from finance, e-commerce and manufacturing are turning to AI technologies, including GenAI for bolstering operational efficiency and automating processes.



"On the other hand, in healthcare particularly, GenAI can augment advanced analytics and provide intelligent human-like insights to facilitate clinical recommendations and targeted interventions to improve patient outcomes and affordability," the report said.



The number of GenAI startups in India has doubled between 2021 and 2023, as the overall market size is anticipated to project an annual growth rate (CAGR 2023-2030) of 27.66 per cent.



This has culminated into a market volume of $ 4.20 billion by 2030, it said.



GenAI is leading the healthcare revolution on the back of leveraging natural language processing and predictive analytics technologies.



Through this, it provides solutions from real-time clinical decision support to personalised patient interaction and care.



"Generative AI is revolutionising the healthcare sector, offering unparalleled opportunities for advancement and efficiency. "Its impact spans from enhancing patient care to streamlining operational processes, marking a significant leap towards a technologically advanced healthcare system," said Arnab Basu, Advisory Leader at PwC India.



Crucial issues such as data privacy, security and the ethical use of AI have been touched upon in the report, which stress on the need for comprehensive governance frameworks to mitigate risks and ensure responsible deployment of GenAI technologies.



Sayantan Chatterjee, Digital Healthcare Leader at PwC India, said with its ripple effect, GenAI is helping to bridge some of the inherent lacunae in the Indian healthcare space and enabling delivery of better quality care that is data driven, research led and places Indian patients at the centre.



"The current focus on patient health data driven by Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) makes GenAI all the more pertinent to work towards a universal health interface across the 1.4 billion population," Chatterjee said.



Rana Mehta, Healthcare Leader at PwC India, said the report aims to serve as a roadmap for healthcare providers, policymakers, and technologists to harness the benefits of GenAI effectively while prioritising patient safety and data privacy.



The report acts as a clarion call for healthcare leaders for the strategic adoption GenAI technologies, advocating for a balanced approach that promotes innovation while ensuring ethical, secure and equitable healthcare deliv