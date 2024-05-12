Sam Altman denies claims of OpenAI launching new AI search engine

Advertisement

OpenAI’s clarification: Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has dismissed reports suggesting the launch of a new AI-powered search engine to compete with Google on May 13, just ahead of the Android maker's I/O 2024 event. Altman clarified that while there will not be a release of GPT-5 or a search engine, the company has been diligently working on new projects that are anticipated to captivate users.

Altman made these statements in a post on X (formerly Twitter), assuring an announcement of these developments at an event scheduled for Monday at 10 am PT.

not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me.



monday 10am PT. https://t.co/nqftf6lRL1 — Sam Altman (@sama)

Contrary to earlier reports, OpenAI's denial underlines the speculation surrounding its potential entry into the search engine arena. Reports from Reuters, Bloomberg, and The Information had previously hinted at OpenAI's ambitions to challenge Google and Perplexity AI in the search market. However, these reports refrained from specifying a fixed launch date.

While OpenAI's immediate plans may not involve launching a search competitor to Google, the company's aggressive recruitment of former Google employees, as reported by The Verge, suggests ongoing efforts to develop a search product in the future.

Since its global debut in late 2022, OpenAI has been viewed as a potential challenger to Google's search dominance. In response, Google has introduced its own AI-powered experimental search engine for iOS and Android in 2023, anticipating the upcoming competition.