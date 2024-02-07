Advertisement

Taylor Swift AI images: AI Deeply offensive and sexually explicit AI-generated images featuring Taylor Swift have recently circulated widely on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, sparking widespread condemnation. The images garnered millions of shares and views, prompting concerns from fans and even catching the attention of the White House.

One highly-shared post containing the explicit images accumulated over 45 million views, 24,000 reposts, and hundreds of thousands of likes and bookmarks before being removed from the platform. The situation unfolded tragically reminiscent of the Barbara Streisand incident, where attempts to suppress information led to increased visibility.

Despite Swifties' efforts to drown out the trending term "Taylor Swift AI" on the platform, explicit images persisted. These disturbing visuals were traced by 404 Media to a Telegram group. The group used a free Microsoft text-to-image generator, Designers, to create the AI-generated images, though not classified as traditional "deepfakes."

Unlike conventional deepfakes, which involve replacing one face with another on existing images or videos, these AI-generated images were crafted from scratch using generative AI. The Telegram group advised users to use specific prompts, such as "Taylor 'singer' swift," to circumvent restrictions on Microsoft's AI image generator.

The White House expressed alarm at the deepfakes, underlining the responsibility of social media companies to enforce their rules and prevent misinformation. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that while social media companies make independent content management decisions, they play a crucial role in curbing the spread of misinformation and non-consensual intimate imagery.