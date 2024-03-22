×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 09:28 IST

Tennesse becomes first US State to protect musician rights against AI

Key stakeholders, including the governor's office and Tennessee's music industry, highlight the role of this legislation in safeguarding the state's culture.

Reported by: Business Desk
Music
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  2 min read
AI regulations for musicians: Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has sanctioned a first-of-its-kind legislation, dubbed the Ensuring Likeness Voice and Image Security (ELVIS) Act to protect artists, particularly musicians, from unauthorised exploitation by artificial intelligence (AI).

The legislation stems from the escalating presence of AI in music creation, which dates back to the 1950s but has witnessed major strides in recent years. With AI now capable of autonomously generating music, including original compositions and even digital pop star personas, the industry finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with legal and ethical quandaries.

Building strong guardrails

The ELVIS Act, propelled by the growth of generative AI models like the ChatGPT language system, seeks to fortify Tennessee's personal rights protection law by extending safeguards to songwriters, performers, and other stakeholders in the music industry. By doing so, it addresses pressing concerns surrounding the misuse of AI-generated content, which could potentially infringe upon the rights and livelihoods of artists.

Key stakeholders, including the governor's office and Tennessee's vibrant music industry, highlight the role of this legislation in safeguarding the state's cultural and economic interests. With over 61,617 jobs supported by the music sector, contributing a substantial $5.8 billion to the state's GDP and enlivening thousands of venues, Tennessee recognises the imperative of adapting its legal framework to the evolving world of technology.

Limits human impersonation 

The legislation's scope extends beyond conventional protections, addressing the emergence of personalised generative AI models that facilitate human impersonation and the creation of unauthorised content. By incorporating these provisions, Tennessee takes proactive measures to mitigate potential risks posed by AI-driven innovations, aligning with broader discussions around AI regulation and ethics.

While the enactment of the ELVIS Act sets a precedent in the United States, it also reflects broader global conversations surrounding the regulation of AI technologies. With Europe taking strides in drafting comprehensive AI regulations, the Biden administration's advocacy for AI oversight underscores the urgency of addressing these complex issues.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 09:28 IST

