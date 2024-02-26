Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

Truecaller rolls out AI-led Call Recording

The feature will be able to transcribe and record calls for iOS and Android users

Business Desk
Truecaller AI call recording
Truecaller AI call recording | Image:Truecaller
AI in calls: Truecaller has rolled out an AI-enabled call recording feature in India for iOS and Android platforms, the company said on Monday.

As part of the feature, users will be able to transcribe and record calls and also access an AI-generated call summary.

The paid feature will be bundled with a Truecaller Premium subscription. As part of the feature, users will be able to record Incoming and outgoing calls  within the Truecaller app, rather than having to switch to a different app.

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director and Chief Product Officer of Truecaller said, "We want to give our customers greater control and flexibility in managing their conversations, and it is also a very valuable tool for both personal and professional purposes.”

The feature was rolled out in the US earlier, and is available in English and Hindi for now for Indian users. 

Call summary and transcription features are provided by Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. External transcription apps like Otter and Fireflies can convert recorded calls to text.

How to use?

iPhone users can access the feature using the Search Tab and clicking on ‘Record a call.’

This will lead to a recording line - a special number - which can be merged with the ongoing call.

A push notification will alert users once the recording is ready.

Users can access previously recorded calls, store them locally and also upload them on iCloud.

 

For Android users, the Truecaller dialler will have a dedicated recording button that can start or stop the recording with a tap.

There will be a floating button on other diallers for users to start or stop recording.

The Android feature also gives an option for users to listen to recordings, rename or delete them and share them with other apps. 

Why the need?

The feature comes as an extended ambit of offerings from the caller identification app, especially after the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recommended for a CNAPP or caller identification to be rolled out by telecom providers.

It had ruled out competition from the proposed service, saying it goes beyond providing a basic number identification service on the back of its technology and AI capabilities.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

