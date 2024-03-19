×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

UK Deputy PM Oliver Dowden calls for global AI regulation before elections

Drawing parallels with the tech industry's cooperation on combating deepfakes, Dowden underlined the need for governmental collaboration to address this issue.

Reported by: Business Desk
Oliver Dowden
Oliver Dowden | Image:AP
Global AI regulation: British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has called for democratic nations worldwide to unite in addressing the growing threat of artificial intelligence (AI) employed by hostile states to manipulate elections and disseminate misinformation. 

Speaking from Seoul during the Summit for Democracy, Dowden unveiled plans for a global government compact aimed at combating the deceptive use of AI in electoral processes. The initiative, part of US President Joe Biden's efforts to counter democratic regression and safeguard fundamental rights, is gaining traction with several nations already on board, though specific details remain under development.

Drawing parallels with the tech industry's cooperation on combating AI-generated deepfakes, Dowden underlined the need for governmental collaboration to address this pressing issue. 

While acknowledging recent controversies, such as the edited photograph of Kate, Princess of Wales, Dowden stressed the distinct nature of the misinformation threat posed by foreign actors meddling in democratic elections. He clarified that the compact's focus is squarely on countering external interference and respecting the sovereignty of individual nations in managing their internal affairs.

Amidst global concerns about threats to democracy, Dowden underscored the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as a paramount challenge. Expressing apprehension over reported arms transfers from North Korea to Russia, he urged Moscow to refrain from meddling in Korean affairs. 

The deepening ties between Pyongyang and Moscow, following high-level meetings between Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin, have raised suspicions regarding potential military collaboration, although both parties deny allegations of North Korean involvement in Russia's actions in Ukraine.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published March 19th, 2024 at 14:09 IST

