×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 17:58 IST

US, Britain to collaborate on improving AI safety mechanisms

Britain and the United States intend to conduct at least one collaborative testing exercise involving a publicly accessible AI model.

Reported by: Business Desk
Artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

US-UK partnership: The United States and Britain have announced a new collaborative partnership focused on improving the safety of artificial intelligence (AI), addressing mounting concerns surrounding forthcoming iterations of the technology.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan formalised this agreement by signing a memorandum of understanding in Washington. The pact aims to jointly advance the testing of advanced AI models, building upon prior commitments made at an AI Safety Summit held at Bletchley Park in November.

Advertisement

Raimondo highlighted the role of AI in shaping contemporary technological landscapes, stating, "We all recognise AI as the defining technology of our era." She underscored that this partnership will expedite the efforts of both nations in mitigating the risks associated with AI, encompassing national security concerns as well as broader societal impacts.

Both Britain and the United States have established government-led AI safety institutes. Britain disclosed plans in October for its institute to scrutinise and evaluate novel AI advancements, while the United States announced in November the establishment of its own safety institute dedicated to assessing risks posed by cutting-edge AI models. Currently, the US initiative involves collaboration with 200 companies and entities.

Advertisement

Through this formalised partnership, Britain and the United States intend to conduct at least one collaborative testing exercise involving a publicly accessible AI model. They are also exploring the possibility of personnel exchanges between their respective institutes. Moreover, both nations are actively seeking to forge similar partnerships with other countries to foster global collaboration on AI safety.

Donelan highlighted the role of this agreement, stating, "This marks the first of its kind anywhere in the world." She acknowledged the transformative potential of AI in addressing global challenges but stressed the imperative of effectively managing associated risks.

Advertisement

Generative AI, which possesses the capability to generate text, images, and videos in response to open-ended prompts, has garnered both excitement and apprehension. Concerns have been raised regarding its potential to render certain jobs obsolete, influence electoral processes, and potentially surpass human capabilities with potentially catastrophic consequences.

In a joint interview with Reuters, Raimondo and Donelan underscored the urgency of concerted action to address AI risks. Donelan highlighted the imminent release of significantly more capable AI models, necessitating swift and targeted interventions.

Advertisement

Raimondo announced plans to address AI-related concerns at an upcoming meeting of the US-EU Trade and Technology Council in Belgium. She also revealed the Biden administration's intention to bolster its AI team.

Both countries have committed to sharing crucial information regarding the capabilities and risks associated with AI models and systems, as well as collaborating on technical research pertaining to AI safety and security.

Advertisement

In October, President Biden signed an executive order aimed at mitigating AI risks, while in January, the Commerce Department proposed regulations requiring US cloud companies to ascertain whether foreign entities are accessing US data centres to train AI models. Meanwhile, Britain announced plans in February to allocate over 100 million pounds ($125.5 million) towards the launch of nine new research hubs and initiatives aimed at educating regulators about AI technology.

Raimondo expressed particular concern regarding the potential misuse of AI for bioterrorism or nuclear war simulations, stressing the necessity of a zero-tolerance approach towards such capabilities.

Advertisement

With

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 17:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chennai

Viral video of drunk

a minute ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
3 crude bombs neutralised in West Bengal's Siliguri

3 Crude Bomb Recovered

3 minutes ago
Gaami

Gaami On OTT

5 minutes ago
Govt not considering any new PLI schemes immediately

Manufacturing sector high

6 minutes ago
Priyanka and Nick at Siddharth Chopra's Roka

PeeCee's Brother Rokafied

7 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

10 minutes ago
Artificial intelligence

US, Britain deal

11 minutes ago
Facilities, Funding Have Never Been As Good As They Are Right Now For India's Athletes: Kishor Jena

Kishore Jena

12 minutes ago
Election Commission

Lok Sabha Polls 2024

13 minutes ago
Crew

Crew BO Collection Day 4

14 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti On Ideal Romance

18 minutes ago
CEC's Mantra to Combat Fake News Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Myth vs Reality Register

21 minutes ago
home minister amit shah

Shah on Rahul Gandhi

23 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Abetment of suicide

24 minutes ago
Fire in Delhi's Sadar Bazar

2 Girls Charred To Death

31 minutes ago
Blackstone

Blackstone mulls IPO

33 minutes ago
Ambati Rayudu and Hardik Pandya

Rayudu consoles Pandya

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. 2 killed, 10 Injured in Bus-Lorry Collision on Trichy-Chennai Highway

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Israel Eliminates At Least 3 Iranian Generals in Airstrike In Syria

    World17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo