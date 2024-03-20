×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

US government mulls blacklisting Huawei-linked Chinese chipmakers

The actions by the Biden administration are reportedly motivated by concerns over national security and technology competition.

Reported by: Business Desk
Huawei
Huawei | Image:Huawei
Biden to blacklist chipmakers: The Biden administration is reportedly contemplating the blacklisting of several Chinese semiconductor firms associated with Huawei Technologies Co, according to media reports. 

Among the companies under consideration for blacklisting are chip manufacturers Qingdao Si'En, SwaySure, and Shenzhen Pensun Technology Co. Additionally, US officials are deliberating over potential sanctions targeting memory chipmaker ChangXin Memory Technologies Inc.

The actions by the Biden administration are reportedly motivated by concerns over national security and technology competition. The US government has expressed worries about the role of Chinese companies in facilitating technological advancements that could be used for espionage or other national security threats. 

Additionally, there are broader geopolitical tensions between the US and China, particularly regarding trade practices and intellectual property rights, which may also be influencing this decision. 

On March 12, Intel survived an effort to stop hundreds of millions of dollars worth of chip sales to Huawei, two people familiar with the matter said, giving one of the world's largest chipmakers more time to sell to the heavily sanctioned Chinese telecoms company.

US President Joe Biden has long been under pressure to revoke a license, issued by the Trump administration, that allows Intel to ship advanced central processors to Huawei for use in laptops.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published March 20th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

