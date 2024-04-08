×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

US grants $6.6 billion subsidy to TSMC for Arizona chip production

TSMC, a key supplier to major tech companies like Apple and Nvidia, had initially announced a $40 billion investment in Arizona.

Reported by: Business Desk
TSMC Japan expansion
TSMC | Image:Reuters
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New grants to TSMC US: The US Commerce Department disclosed on Monday its decision to grant a $6.6 billion subsidy to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s (TSMC) American subsidiary for the advancement of semiconductor production in Phoenix, Arizona, along with up to $5 billion in low-cost government loans.

As part of the preliminary award, TSMC has committed to expand its planned investment by an additional $25 billion, reaching a total of $65 billion, and to establish a third fab in Arizona by 2030, the Commerce Department announced. The new facility, expected to commence production in 2028, will specialise in manufacturing the world's most advanced 2-nanometer technology.

Advertisement

Gina Raimondo, the Commerce Secretary, highlighted the critical role of these advanced chips in supporting artificial intelligence and essential technologies, including those vital for economic growth and national security.

TSMC, a key supplier to major tech companies like Apple and Nvidia, had initially announced a $40 billion investment in Arizona. The company anticipates commencing high-volume production at its first U.S. fab by the first half of 2025.

Advertisement

This investment from TSMC represents the largest foreign direct investment in a new project in U.S. history, according to the Commerce Department, which noted that Congress had approved significant funding to bolster domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

TSMC Arizona has also committed to supporting the development of advanced packaging capabilities through partnerships within the U.S., enabling customers to procure advanced chips manufactured entirely on American soil.

Advertisement

The projects are expected to generate 6,000 direct manufacturing jobs and 20,000 construction jobs, with several TSMC suppliers planning to construct or expand plants in the U.S. Additionally, the Arizona fabs will manufacture leading-edge chips for various applications, including 5G/6G smartphones, autonomous vehicles, and AI data centre servers.

Through these initiatives, TSMC aims to address the capacity demands of key customers and enhance their competitiveness in the digital transformation era.

Advertisement

Previously, the Commerce Department had announced substantial grants and loans for Intel to support leading-edge chip production, and it is anticipated to unveil a similar award for Samsung Electronics in the coming week.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 14:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Education News

COMEDK UGET 2024

a minute ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

2 minutes ago
Bangalore International Airport Limited

Air India-BIAL deal

4 minutes ago
Sammakka Saralamma Jathara

All About Medaram Jathara

4 minutes ago
Faf du Plessis with CSK players and staff

RCB skipper draws flak

5 minutes ago
Bengaluru rameshwaram cafe IED Blast

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

5 minutes ago
Dinesh Karthik while playing for KKR

DK on his biggest regret

8 minutes ago
The Family Star

Dil Raju On Family Star

10 minutes ago
Arun accidentally severed his finger, leaving people shocked.

Lok Sabha Elections

11 minutes ago
Randy Orton RKO to Speed

Orton gives RKO to Speed

11 minutes ago
TSMC Japan expansion

New grants for TSMC US

12 minutes ago
Gaza UN Europe israel hamas

news

15 minutes ago
Rashmika shared a picture of Allu Arjun on her Instagram stories

Allu Arjun Birthday

20 minutes ago
Elon Musk X lawsuit

news

24 minutes ago
Jayaraj Shanmugam

Air India'a appointment

32 minutes ago
EV Charging stations in India

New EV charging stations

37 minutes ago
Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmi

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update

39 minutes ago
Emerging markets' copy

Asian currencies subdued

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News5 hours ago

  3. 'Right Against Ill Effect of Climate Change': SC on Right To Life

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Only If You Vote For Us: Abhishek After PM Says Central Schemes Paused

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  5. Nifty, Sensex poised for record highs despite dampened US rate cut hopes

    Business News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo