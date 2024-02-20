Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 18:46 IST

US House announces AI taskforce to implement necessary ‘guardrails’

Business Desk
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
AI regulation in US: The US House of Representatives announced on Tuesday the formation of a bipartisan task force aimed at addressing concerns surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) through potential legislation.

Despite previous high-level discussions and legislative proposals on AI, efforts in Congress to enact relevant legislation have faced obstacles.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, and Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries stated that the task force's objective is to produce a comprehensive report and consider implementing "guardrails" to protect against current and emerging threats posed by AI.

The emergence of generative AI, capable of creating text, photos, and videos in response to open-ended prompts, has generated both excitement and apprehension. Concerns include job displacement, electoral interference, and the potential for AI to surpass human capabilities with catastrophic consequences.

The issue gained renewed attention following a fake robocall in January impersonating President Joe Biden during New Hampshire's Democratic primary election. In response, the Federal Communications Commission deemed calls made with AI-generated voices illegal.

The task force's report will encompass guiding principles, forward-looking recommendations, and bipartisan policy proposals developed in consultation with congressional committees.

Representative Jay Obernolte, the Republican chair of the 24-member task force, underlined the report's focus on establishing regulatory standards and congressional actions to safeguard consumers while fostering AI investment and innovation.

Democratic co-chair Ted Lieu underscored the importance of ensuring that AI benefits society rather than posing harm.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published February 20th, 2024 at 18:46 IST

