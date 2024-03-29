×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

US to compile list of China’s chipmaking facilities barred from receiving tech

The US Department of Commerce implemented restrictions preventing American companies from supplying equipment to Chinese factories engaged in chip making.

Reported by: Business Desk
Chinese flag
Chinese flag | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
US-China chip war: The United States is in the process of compiling a catalogue of advanced Chinese chipmaking facilities that would be prohibited from obtaining critical tools, according to three individuals familiar with the situation, speaking on Thursday. The list is expected to be made public within the next few months, according to one of the sources.

In 2022, the US Department of Commerce implemented restrictions preventing American companies from supplying equipment to Chinese factories engaged in the production of sophisticated chips. This move aimed to significantly curb China's technological advancements due to national security apprehensions.

However, companies have expressed challenges in identifying which Chinese facilities are involved in the production of advanced chips and have consistently urged the Commerce Department to publish a comprehensive list. This current initiative underscores the United States' efforts to bolster existing chip-related restrictions on China, simplifying compliance for US firms.

When approached for comment, the Commerce Department declined to provide a statement. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington urged the US to refrain from stretching the boundaries of national security and abusing state power to suppress Chinese enterprises.

During an annual export controls conference in Washington this week, US officials acknowledged the requests from companies for such a list. One official, speaking at a panel, stated, "People are like: 'Please, just tell us which of these advanced [facilities] you really care about.'" The official underlined that while the list might not cover all relevant facilities exhaustively, providing clarity on those of concern could facilitate compliance efforts.

(With Reuters inputs) 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 17:36 IST

