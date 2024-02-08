Advertisement

Microsoft for AI: Vodafone has recently entered into a 10-year partnership with Microsoft with the aim of extending generative AI, digital services, enterprise solutions, and cloud services to over 300 million businesses and consumers across European and African markets.

In this collaboration, the British telecommunications company is committing an investment of $1.5 billion towards the development of customer-centric AI using Microsoft's Azure OpenAI and Copilot technologies. As part of this initiative, Vodafone plans to transition from physical data centres to more cost-effective and scalable Azure cloud services.

Advertisement

As a reciprocal arrangement, Microsoft will become an equity investor in Vodafone's independent IoT (Internet of Things) platform, set to be spun out by April 2024. Additionally, Microsoft will play a role in scaling Vodafone's mobile financial platform in Africa.

Potential impact of TOBi chatbot

Luka Mucic, Chief Financial Officer at Vodafone, highlighted Microsoft's leadership in AI, particularly through its OpenAI partnership, as a transformative force for the telco's customer services. Mucic emphasised the potential impact of a Microsoft AI-powered TOBi chatbot, providing more consistent and intelligent responses to customer queries.

Judson Althoff, Chief Commercial Officer at Microsoft, acknowledged the strategic importance of Vodafone's strengths in IoT and financial services. He emphasized the critical role of Vodafone's IoT assets in addressing sustainability needs, particularly in challenging sectors.

Advertisement

Microsoft's deployment of "digital twins" for modelling manufacturing environments aligns with Vodafone's IoT stack, enabling the creation of large-scale data stores and leveraging AI to assist customers in achieving sustainability goals.

Furthermore, the collaboration extends to Vodafone's M-PESA mobile money platform, operating in various African countries. Both companies share objectives such as building digital literacy and are excited about introducing generative AI capabilities to facilitate more intelligent financial decision-making for customers.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)