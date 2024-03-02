Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 13:29 IST

What is Artificial General Intelligence that Nvidia CEO foresees in 5 years?

While current AI capabilities demonstrate proficiency in passing tests like legal bar exams, challenges persist in domains such as specialised medical diagnosti

Business Desk
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang | Image:Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
Nvidia CEO AGI prediction: Jensen Huang, the Chief Executive of Nvidia, asserted on Friday that artificial general intelligence (AGI) could potentially arrive within the next five years, according to his remarks at an economic forum hosted at Stanford University.

Huang, at the helm of the world's leading manufacturer of artificial intelligence chips, which are integral to the development of systems such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, responded to inquiries regarding the timeline for achieving a long-standing goal of Silicon Valley: the creation of computers capable of human-like cognition.

He noted that the timeframe for achieving AGI largely hinges on the definition applied to the concept. Huang suggested that if the benchmark is the ability to surpass human performance on various tests, AGI could become a reality sooner than expected.

"In five years, we'll do well on every single one," Huang expressed, highlighting the exponential progress anticipated within the industry. Nvidia, under Huang's leadership, achieved a market value milestone of $2 trillion on Friday.

While current AI capabilities demonstrate proficiency in passing tests like legal bar exams, challenges persist in domains such as specialised medical diagnostics. However, Huang projected that within five years, AI systems would conquer these hurdles as well.

Nevertheless, Huang acknowledged differing interpretations of AGI, underscoring the ongoing debate among scientists regarding the intricacies of human cognition.

"Therefore, it's hard to achieve as an engineer," Huang remarked, emphasising the necessity for clearly defined objectives in engineering endeavors.

Responding to inquiries regarding the expansion of the AI industry and the requisite infrastructure, Huang acknowledged the need for additional chip factories, commonly referred to as "fabs" in the industry. However, he emphasised that advancements in chip technology would offset the demand for additional fabs.

"We're going to need more fabs. However, remember that we're also improving the algorithms and the processing of (AI) tremendously over time," Huang explained. "I'm improving computing by a million times over 10 years."

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 13:29 IST

