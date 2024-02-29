English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

Will Apple ‘break new ground’ with GenAI in 2024?

The upcoming iOS 18, set to be unveiled at WWDC, is expected to include new AI features to catch up with other tech mammoths such as Google and Microsoft.

Anirudh Trivedi
Tim Cook
Tim Cook | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Apple’s AI ambitions: The race to master generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is no longer limited to third-party AI-specific companies, but has extended to tech giants including Google, X, and Apple, who are leveraging the technology to disrupt their product markets.

Apple, which still seems to be in the catch-up phase, is betting big on its AI plans with minor teases popping out in its rumour circles. But, not the first time as Apple CEO Tim Cook teased the iPhone maker’s AI ambitions publicly.

Advertisement

Cook delivered a message to Wall Street during the company's annual shareholders meeting, expressing his belief that Apple will "break new ground" in generative AI this year.

Cook's comments, made today, mark the second time when Cook has underlined Apple’s focus on AI innovation, some of which is likely to be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2024, scheduled later this year.

Advertisement

Cook in the shareholders meeting said, "Apple is seeing incredible breakthrough potential for generative AI, which is why we're currently investing significantly in this area. We believe that will unlock transformative opportunities for users when it comes to productivity, problem-solving and more."

The upcoming iOS 18, set to be unveiled at WWDC, is expected to include new AI features to catch up with other tech mammoths such as Google and Microsoft which are spending more than $1 billion per year to incorporate advanced AI technologies in their lineup of products and services.

Advertisement

According to reports from MacRumors, iOS 18 is likely to include auto-generated Apple Music playlists along with AI-assisted writing in apps like Pages and Keynote. Apart from that, Apple is also planning to introduce an upgraded Neural Engine with "significantly" more cores in its flagship iPhone 16 Pro series of smartphones, enabling improved AI/machine learning performance. 

As investors await further details on iOS 18's AI features, Cook's optimism underlines how critical Generative AI is going to be for Apple, particularly in light of the recent discontinuation of the Apple Car project.

Advertisement

Although entering the competition after established players like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini, Apple's unique access to system-level platforms and custom-designed silicon positions it to enhance the overall ecosystem experience.

Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 12:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

26 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

28 minutes ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

31 minutes ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

32 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

34 minutes ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

12 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

13 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

13 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

13 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

17 hours ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

21 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

21 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

a day ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

a day ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

a day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Transnistria's Plea to Moscow Raises Alarms Over Moldovan Sovereignty

    World8 minutes ago

  2. 'If players like Hardik..': BCCI questioned for double standards

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Biker Thrown Into Air Upto 10-Ft High After Head-On Collision With Car

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Salesforce misses annual revenue estimates, new dividend announced

    Tech 14 minutes ago

  5. 90 percent of Himalayan Region at Risk of Year-Long Drought

    Science16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo