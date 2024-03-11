Advertisement

Grok open source: Tesla boss Elon Musk has said that Grok, xAI's large language model, will be open-sourced this week.

This week, @xAI will open source Grok — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2024

Elon Musk also took a dig at OpenAI's ChatGPT, saying “OpenAI is a lie.” Musk was responding to a comment to his post on X.

The billionaire's startup launched the AI model to a small group of users last November. In a podcast episode with Lex Fridman, Musk suggested that he liked the concept of open-source AI.

Two months ago, Elon Musk said that he felt uncomfortable growing the carmaker into a leader in AI and robotics unless he had at least 25 per cent voting control of the company.

The billionaire Tesla boss sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman last month, saying they had abandoned the startup's original mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity and not for profit.

In December, xAI rolled out its ChatGPT competitor Grok for Premium+ subscribers of social media platform X, aiming to create what Musk has said would be a "maximum truth-seeking AI".

(With Reuters inputs.)