Advertisement

GenAI for email: Yellow.ai has launched generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)-powered email automation to manage high volumes of customer inquiries received on email, the company said Wednesday.

Founded in 2016, Yellow.ai is headquartered in San Mateo and has raised over $102 million from blue-chip investors.

Advertisement

The solution will be able to handle 80 per cent of email enquiries, and support multiple languages as part of the feature, Yellow.ai said in a statement.

The feature is powered by Large Language Models (LLM), which can understand complex and unstructured emails.

Advertisement

The LLM also responds to the email context based on user insights, and will reduce onboarding and training of more customer support agents by 60 per cent.

In 2023, B2B e-commerce platform Dukaan announced a chatbot called Lina, which led to the platform laying off 90 per cent of its staff. The founder’s announcement on X also led to backlash from users, which he defended by saying that the move was for profitability.

Advertisement

Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-founder of Yellow.ai said industry surveys reveal that 62 per cent of companies do not respond to customer service emails, with the average response time being around 12 hours.

“Yellow.ai's Email Automation, powered by YellowG- our proprietary LLM, showcases a hallucination rate below one percent for highly accurate and contextually relevant responses,” he added.



The automation feature can automate workflows through natural language processing, fetching answers from source to escalate the issue to an agent.

Advertisement

It also gives customer service agents response assistance powered by GenAI, which can quicken the speed of responses by 30 per cent.

It also classifies emails based on priority, customer segment and reduces prioritisation time by 30 per cent.

Advertisement

It also integrates with ticketing systems by Salesforce, SAP, and Zendesk.

It serves 1,100 enterprises across 85 nations including Sony, Domino’s, Hyundai, Ferrellgas, Waste Connections, and Randstad.

Advertisement

Several apps like Zomato have an automated chatbot which redirects user query and takes care of the initial conversation before escalating to a human agent.