Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

Yellow.ai launches GenAI for automating customer support mails

The deployment will automate 80% of incoming email customer queries and cut operational costs by 60%

Business Desk
Sun Life embraces GenAI and Emerging Tech 
Sun Life embraces GenAI and Emerging Tech  | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

GenAI for email: Yellow.ai has launched generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)-powered email automation to manage high volumes of customer inquiries received on email, the company said Wednesday.

Founded in 2016, Yellow.ai is headquartered in San Mateo and has raised over $102 million from blue-chip investors.

Advertisement

The solution will be able to handle 80 per cent of email enquiries, and support multiple languages as part of the feature, Yellow.ai said in a statement.

The feature is powered by Large Language Models (LLM), which can understand complex and unstructured emails. 

Advertisement

The LLM also responds to the email context based on user insights, and will reduce onboarding and training of more customer support agents by 60 per cent.

In 2023, B2B e-commerce platform Dukaan announced a chatbot called Lina, which led to the platform laying off 90 per cent of its staff. The founder’s announcement on X also led to backlash from users, which he defended by saying that the move was for profitability.

Advertisement

Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and Co-founder of Yellow.ai said industry surveys reveal that 62 per cent of companies do not respond to customer service emails, with the average response time being around 12 hours. 

“Yellow.ai's Email Automation, powered by YellowG- our proprietary LLM, showcases a hallucination rate below one percent for highly accurate and contextually relevant responses,” he added. 

The automation feature can automate workflows through natural language processing, fetching answers from source to escalate the issue to an agent.

Advertisement

It also gives customer service agents response assistance powered by GenAI, which can quicken the speed of responses by 30 per cent.

It also classifies emails based on priority, customer segment and reduces prioritisation time by 30 per cent.

Advertisement

It also integrates with ticketing systems by Salesforce, SAP, and Zendesk.

It serves 1,100 enterprises across 85 nations including Sony, Domino’s, Hyundai, Ferrellgas, Waste Connections, and Randstad.

Advertisement

Several apps like Zomato have an automated chatbot which redirects user query and takes care of the initial conversation before escalating to a human agent. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

4 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

4 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

4 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

18 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

18 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

18 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

18 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

18 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

18 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

18 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

20 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress Holds Crucial Meeting In Shimla, Rebel MLAs Land In Haryana

    Shows14 minutes ago

  2. Stripe's valuation soars to $65 billion

    Business News19 minutes ago

  3. Congress Suffers Massive Blow In Himachal, Sukhu Govt Pushed To Minority

    Shows20 minutes ago

  4. After Groom Absconds, Woman Marries Kin to Benefit from Marriage Scheme

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. 'Chahal, Iyer, Umesh..': List of Players who are out of BCCI contracts

    Sports 22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo