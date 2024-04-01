AT&T dark web data leak impacted 73 million total account holders

Advertisement

AT&T data leak: AT&T announced on Saturday that it is currently investigating a dataset that surfaced on the "dark web" approximately two weeks ago. Preliminary analysis suggests that the dataset has affected roughly 7.6 million current account holders and 65.4 million former account holders.

The data set appears to originate from 2019 or earlier, and AT&T stated that there is no evidence of unauthorised access to its systems resulting from this incident.

It remains unclear whether the data originated from AT&T or one of its vendors. However, the company underlined that this incident has not materially impacted its operations, and the source of the data is still under assessment.

AT&T has taken proactive measures by reaching out to all affected individuals and resetting passcodes for the 7.6 million current customers impacted. Additionally, the company has pledged to provide credit monitoring services where applicable.

Despite this incident, AT&T's 5G network continues to cover approximately 290 million people across the United States.

In February, AT&T experienced an outage that disrupted calls and text messages for thousands of US users, prompting federal investigations.

(With Reuters inputs)