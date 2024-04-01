×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 11:39 IST

AT&T dark web data leak impacted 73 million total account holders

The data set appears to originate from 2019 or earlier, and AT&T stated that there is no evidence of unauthorised access resulting from this incident.

Reported by: Business Desk
AT&T
AT&T | Image:AT&T/Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

AT&T data leak: AT&T announced on Saturday that it is currently investigating a dataset that surfaced on the "dark web" approximately two weeks ago. Preliminary analysis suggests that the dataset has affected roughly 7.6 million current account holders and 65.4 million former account holders. 

The data set appears to originate from 2019 or earlier, and AT&T stated that there is no evidence of unauthorised access to its systems resulting from this incident.

Advertisement

It remains unclear whether the data originated from AT&T or one of its vendors. However, the company underlined that this incident has not materially impacted its operations, and the source of the data is still under assessment.

AT&T has taken proactive measures by reaching out to all affected individuals and resetting passcodes for the 7.6 million current customers impacted. Additionally, the company has pledged to provide credit monitoring services where applicable.

Advertisement

Despite this incident, AT&T's 5G network continues to cover approximately 290 million people across the United States.

In February, AT&T experienced an outage that disrupted calls and text messages for thousands of US users, prompting federal investigations.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 11:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Jawaharlal Nehru

JL Nehru on Katchatheevu

a few seconds ago
Key BJP Meeting Over Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto to Begin Shortly | LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a few seconds ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant REPRIMANDED by BCCI

a few seconds ago
Monkey Man

Monkey Man Update

2 minutes ago
EAM Jaishankar on Katchatheevu Issue

Jaishankar on Katchatheev

4 minutes ago
Vashu Bhagnani file photo

Shaitaan's UK Connection

7 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya emotional in T20 World Cup 2022

Rohit to captain MI vs RR

7 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

15 Day Judicial Custody

9 minutes ago
Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma

Gill and Abhishek fight?

12 minutes ago
Katchatheevu Island

The Katchatheecvu Issue

14 minutes ago
Standing from Left to Right - David Bousquet, Vladimir Popov

Mahindra Aerostructures

20 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

20 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

22 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

22 minutes ago
Mamaearth parent Honasa listing

Antique initiates hold

23 minutes ago
MP: ASI Continues Survey of Disputed Bhojshala Complex, Muslim Body Submits Objection

Bhojashala ASI Survey

23 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

Kejriwal Demand

24 minutes ago
Government stake sale collection

Government in FY24

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World14 hours ago

  2. MP Shocker: Man Shot for Resisting Bid to Kidnap His Sister, Dies

    India News15 hours ago

  3. When Big B Stopped Talking To His Family To Get Into K3G Character

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru Spa Employee Killed by Male Friend over Nature of Job

    India News16 hours ago

  5. 'Easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo