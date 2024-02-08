Advertisement

Meta’s paid subscription in EU: Noyb, the advocacy group led by Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems, has escalated its scrutiny of Meta Platforms' paid subscription service by submitting an expanded complaint to Austrian regulators. The group is urging an investigation into the challenges users encounter when attempting to revoke their consent for targeted tracking.

This latest move from Noyb follows its initial communication with the Austrian Data Protection Authority approximately two months ago. At that time, Noyb contended that Meta's subscription service, introduced in Europe last November, effectively required consumers to pay for improved privacy protections.

Advertisement

In response to regulatory scrutiny, Meta has positioned its subscription offering for Facebook and Instagram as a mechanism to align with European Union regulations. These regulations mandate that users should be offered the option to permit or deny the collection and utilisation of their data for personalised advertising.

Disparity in user experience

Noyb highlighted a disparity in the user experience, noting that consenting to tracking is a straightforward process requiring a single click for users to continue accessing a free, ad-funded service. Conversely, the organisation pointed out that withdrawing such consent necessitates navigating a complicated procedure to transition to a paid subscription model.

Noyb has called upon Austrian regulators to mandate Meta to facilitate a more straightforward mechanism for users to rescind their consent. Additionally, the advocacy group has advocated for the imposition of financial penalties against Meta for its practices.

Advertisement

Given Meta's European headquarters' location in Ireland, it is anticipated that the complaint will be redirected to the Irish Data Protection Commission. A decision by the Irish regulatory body would have implications throughout the European Union's 27 member states.

(With Reuters inputs)