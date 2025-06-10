Love Travelling? Best Tech Tools You Must Carry in Your Next Journey | Image: Pexels

Travelling in 2025? If yes, then don’t forget to pack your tech. Whether a passionate globetrotter or planning your first big trip, the right gadgets in your pack can make all the difference.

Tech comes to the rescue in many walks of our lives. But it can play a key role in saving you from hassles while travelling. In short, fewer headaches and more memories. So let’s skip the fluff and dive straight into the essential travel tech tools you actually need this year.

Tech Organiser Bag - Less Chaos, More Planning

When travelling, the last thing you want is to dig through a backpack full of tangled cables, random chargers, and mysterious adapters. A compact tech organiser bag solves this. It will help keep your cables, SD cards, earbuds, and power banks all in one place. Bonus points if it’s waterproof.

There are plenty under Rs 2,000 in India that punch way above their price. Urban Wolf, Destinio, Seagull, DailyObjects are some of the top sellers.

Portable Power Bank - A Lifesaver, Literally

Your phone is your map, translator, camera, and entertainment hub but d it’s useless with 1% battery. A 10,000 to 20,000mAh power bank with fast-charging support is a no-brainer. Some even have built-in cables or wireless charging now.

URBN Power Bank 20000mAh, Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 20000mAh and pTron Dynamo Power 20000mAh are few of the top suggestions.

Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Music on the Move

Chilling by the beach? Road trip pit stop? Hotel room dance break? A compact Bluetooth speaker brings the vibes. Look for one that’s waterproof and supports at least 10 hours of playback. Brands like JBL, boAt, and Anker are offers some top options in this space for under Rs 3,000.

Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Your Very Escape Button

Flights, trains, screaming toddlers, block it all out with ANC earbuds. They’re not just for music, they are peace-of-mind in your ears. Go for something with an ambient sound mode so you don’t miss important announcements.

The budget options from Realme, OnePlus, or even Nothing offer serious bang for the buck.

Portable SSD – Most Essential

If you love taking tons of photos and videos, a portable SSD is a must-have then. It keeps your files safe and transfers them quickly. They are much faster and more durable than a traditional hard drive. 500GB to 1TB should cover most travellers. Look for brands like Samsung T7 or Crucial BX500.

Universal Travel Adapter – One Plug for All

Who likes to carry five different types of chargers. A universal travel adapter with multiple USB ports and preferably fast charging can be of great help on road. Most of the modern travel adapters will cover most countries and your entire gadget lineup.

AirTags or Luggage Trackers – So That You Don’t Lose It