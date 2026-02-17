Bill Gates Dropped From India AI Impact Summit 2026 As Govt Reviews Invitation Amid Epstein Backlash

New Delhi: Day two of the IndiaAI Impact Summit opened with a packed agenda and the Expo welcoming the public, but one of the most anticipated names will not be appearing. Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who was initially scheduled to attend the week‑long summit, has been removed from the lineup following a government review of his invitation, according to media reports.

Government has reportedly decided to take a hard stand and stand with survivors. Gates’ name no longer appears on the official list of speakers for the summit.

The Epstein Files, unsealed in January, contained dozens of names from politics, business, and global leadership. Gates was among those mentioned, with allegations ranging from extramarital affairs to claims of illicit encounters facilitated by Epstein. Gates has denied wrongdoing but acknowledged regret over his association. In an interview with 9News Australia earlier this month, he said: “Every minute I spent with him, I regret, and I apologise.”

Despite Gates’ absence, the summit continues to feature a heavyweight roster of global AI leaders. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Google DeepMind chief Demis Hassabis headline today’s sessions, while Meta’s Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang is set to lead a closely watched debate on AI power and geopolitics. Indian voices are also prominent, with former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu speaking on the country’s AI future.

The IndiaAI Impact Summit has quickly become one of the most significant platforms for discussions on artificial intelligence, drawing policymakers, industry leaders, and researchers. The decision to exclude Gates adds intrigue to an event already marked by high‑profile debates and announcements.

