Uber has been fined 10 million euros ($11 million) by the Dutch data protection authority (DPA) for violating privacy regulations related to its drivers' personal data, according to a statement released on Wednesday. The DPA determined that Uber failed to specify the duration for which it retained drivers' personal data in its terms and conditions, and it did not outline the security measures when transmitting data to unspecified entities outside the European Economic Area (EEA).

Additionally, Uber was accused of complicating drivers' efforts to exercise their privacy rights by creating unnecessary hurdles in the personal data access request process. The design of the drivers' app, with the relevant form buried in various menus, and the lack of clarity in storing information in a file further contributed to difficulties in interpreting the results.

Aleid Wolfsen, the DPA's chairman, stated, "This shows that Uber put all sorts of obstacles in place that blocked drivers from exercising their right to privacy."

The substantial fine stemmed from complaints by over 170 French drivers who approached a French human rights organization, leading to a complaint lodged with the French data protection authority. However, as Uber's European headquarters is based in the Netherlands, the case was subsequently transferred to the Dutch DPA.

(With Reuters inputs)