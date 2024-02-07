Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 18:08 IST

Dutch authorities fine Uber $11 million for privacy violation

Uber was accused of complicating drivers' efforts to exercise their privacy rights by creating unnecessary hurdles in the personal data access request process.

Business Desk
Uber
Uber | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Uber has been fined 10 million euros ($11 million) by the Dutch data protection authority (DPA) for violating privacy regulations related to its drivers' personal data, according to a statement released on Wednesday. The DPA determined that Uber failed to specify the duration for which it retained drivers' personal data in its terms and conditions, and it did not outline the security measures when transmitting data to unspecified entities outside the European Economic Area (EEA).

Additionally, Uber was accused of complicating drivers' efforts to exercise their privacy rights by creating unnecessary hurdles in the personal data access request process. The design of the drivers' app, with the relevant form buried in various menus, and the lack of clarity in storing information in a file further contributed to difficulties in interpreting the results.

Advertisement

Aleid Wolfsen, the DPA's chairman, stated, "This shows that Uber put all sorts of obstacles in place that blocked drivers from exercising their right to privacy."

The substantial fine stemmed from complaints by over 170 French drivers who approached a French human rights organization, leading to a complaint lodged with the French data protection authority. However, as Uber's European headquarters is based in the Netherlands, the case was subsequently transferred to the Dutch DPA.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 18:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News9 minutes ago

  2. No Probe, They Just Sat For 16 Hours To Defame AAP: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News15 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Modi's Reply To 'Motion Of Thanks' in Rajya Sabha Today

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Kerala FIFTY FIFTY FF-83 WEDNESDAY Lottery Lucky Draw OUT

    Info17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement