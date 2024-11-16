sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • Tech /
  • Elon Musk expands lawsuit against OpenAI, adding Microsoft and antitrust claims

Published 13:48 IST, November 16th 2024

Elon Musk expands lawsuit against OpenAI, adding Microsoft and antitrust claims

Like Musk's original August complaint, it accused OpenAI and its chief executive, Samuel Altman, of violating contract provisions by putting profits ahead of the public good in the push to advance AI.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
10 Elon Musk Quotes For Business Owners
Elon Musk had co-founded OpenAI, but left the company later. | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

13:48 IST, November 16th 2024