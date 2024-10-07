Published 14:11 IST, October 7th 2024
Elon Musk's Starlink satellites to provide direct-to-cell coverage in hurricane hit areas in the US
The US FCC has allowed Elon Musk's SpaceX and T Mobile to enable Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capability to provide coverage for cellphones in areas of North Carolina hard-hit by Hurricane Helene.
- Tech
- 2 min read
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Starlink | Image: Shutterstock
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:11 IST, October 7th 2024