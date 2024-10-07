sb.scorecardresearch
  • Elon Musk's Starlink satellites to provide direct-to-cell coverage in hurricane hit areas in the US

Published 14:11 IST, October 7th 2024

Elon Musk's Starlink satellites to provide direct-to-cell coverage in hurricane hit areas in the US

The US FCC has allowed Elon Musk's SpaceX and T Mobile to enable Starlink satellites with direct-to-cell capability to provide coverage for cellphones in areas of North Carolina hard-hit by Hurricane Helene.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Starlink
Starlink | Image: Shutterstock
