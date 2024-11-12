sb.scorecardresearch
  • Elon Musk's Starlink working on Indian security clearance for satellite broadband

Published 18:30 IST, November 12th 2024

Elon Musk's Starlink working on Indian security clearance for satellite broadband

Indian telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday that Starlink was in the process of obtaining security clearance, which requires it to satisfy New Delhi that the company processes and stores data locally, and that its satellite signals are secure.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Elon Musk's Starlink inches closer to entering Indian market
Elon Musk's Starlink inches closer to entering Indian market | Image: AP
