Updated January 12th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

EU antitrust chief engages in high-level talks with Apple, Alphabet, and Qualcomm executives

Last week, Vestager's communications adviser announced her plans to engage with top executives from Apple, Alphabet, Broadcom, and Nvidia.

Business Desk
European digital regulations
European digital regulations | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Apple-Alphabet-Qualcomm talks: Margrethe Vestager, the European Union's antitrust chief, has confirmed meetings with the chief executives of tech giants Apple, Alphabet, and Qualcomm. The discussions, focused on regulatory matters and compliance with competition policies, were revealed by Vestager in posts on the social media platform X.

Talks and Digital Regulations

Last week, Vestager's communications adviser announced her plans to engage with top executives from Apple, Alphabet, Broadcom, and Nvidia during her visit to the United States. The primary agenda for these discussions revolved around European digital regulations, specifically addressing the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and competition policy.

Discussions with Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai

Vestager provided insights into three key meetings through updates on X. In her conversation with Apple's Tim Cook, topics included the company's responsibility to allow the distribution of apps beyond its proprietary AppStore. The discussion also touched on ongoing competition cases, with a notable mention of the case involving Apple Music, the company's music streaming service.

Meetings with Sundar Pichai, the head of Alphabet and Google, delved into various aspects, including the design of choice screens, self-preferencing concerning the DMA, and an ongoing antitrust case related to Google's ad tech practices.

Potential implications for the European digital landscape

The Digital Markets Act imposes specific obligations on companies labeled as gatekeepers, which include those with over 45 million monthly active users and a market capitalisation exceeding $82 billion. Such companies are mandated to ensure the interoperability of messaging apps with rivals and grant users the autonomy to choose pre-installed apps on their devices.

While Vestager shared detailed insights into discussions with Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai, the specifics of the conversation with Cristiano Amon, Qualcomm's head, remain undisclosed at this time. The outcome of these high-profile meetings could have far-reaching implications for the regulatory landscape in the European digital sphere.

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Published January 12th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

