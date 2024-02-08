English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

EU court adviser recommends upholding $2.7 bn fine against Google

Juliane Kokott has advised that the court should affirm the penalty imposed on Google, amounting to 2.4 billion euros,

Business Desk
Google
Google | Image:Pixabay
Fine against Google: Fine against An adviser to Europe's highest court has recommended upholding the 2.42-billion-euro (equivalent to $2.65 billion) antitrust fine levied against Google's parent company, Alphabet, according to a statement on Thursday.

In 2017, the European Commission imposed this substantial fine on Alphabet for allegedly leveraging its proprietary price comparison shopping service to unfairly outpace smaller competitors within the European market.

Juliane Kokott, the Advocate General at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), has advised that the court should affirm the penalty imposed on Google, amounting to 2.4 billion euros, for showing preferential treatment to its in-house comparison shopping platform.

The specific case in question is identified as C-48/22 P, titled "Google and Alphabet v Commission."

(With Reuters inputs)

Published January 11th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

