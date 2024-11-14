Published 17:59 IST, November 14th 2024
Exploring opportunities to integrate AI for efficiency, sustainability, security: NCRTC MD
"Since inception, the NCRTC leveraged technology to deliver a truly commuter-centric project. We are actively exploring opportunities to integrate AI into our systems to enhance efficiency, sustainability and security," Managing Director Shalabh Goel said.
- Tech
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
NCRTC's Meerut Metro at RRTS Depot, Ghaziabad | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
17:59 IST, November 14th 2024