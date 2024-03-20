×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

Facebook 'Poke' feature is back, Zuckerberg reveals who he poked first in 2004

When asked about the origins of the first Facebook poke, Zuckerberg revealed, "I poked Priscilla, and now we're married."

Reported by: Business Desk
Facebook Poke feature
Facebook Poke feature | Image:Freepik, Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Remember the days when a simple "poke" on Facebook could spark a virtual conversation or even a digital flirtation? Well, get ready to relive those moments because Facebook is resurrecting its iconic Poke feature with a few updates.

The company has revamped the Poke feature, making it more accessible and user-friendly. Now, users can easily find the Poke page through search, and the platform has improved its suggestions on who to poke. These small tweaks have led to a surprising 13x spike in poking activity over the past month.

But what exactly is the Poke feature? Introduced back in 2004, the Poke feature has always been a bit of a mystery. Users could poke their friends as a way to say hello, nudge them for attention, or even engage in a playful poking war. Despite its ambiguous nature, the Poke feature quickly became a staple of early Facebook culture.

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, recently chimed in on the resurgence of the Poke feature, humourously noting, "Nature is healing." When asked about the origins of the first Facebook poke, Zuckerberg revealed, "I poked Priscilla, and now we're married."

Image: Threads

Interestingly, the revival of the Poke feature has captured the attention of younger users, with over 50 per cent of new pokes coming from individuals aged 18-29. Many of these users may be experiencing the Poke feature for the first time, as they were too young to remember its initial heyday.

Despite its nostalgic appeal, the Poke feature has always been a bit enigmatic. Users have interpreted it in various ways, from playful banter to awkward encounters. Yet, its simplicity and unpredictability have made it a unique aspect of Facebook's social landscape.

While some may question the relevance of the Poke feature in today's social media landscape, others see it as a charming throwback to simpler times. Whether you're a seasoned Facebook user or a newcomer to the platform, the Poke feature invites you to connect with friends in a lighthearted and playful way.

So, the next time you're scrolling through your Facebook feed, why not send a poke to a friend? Who knows, it might just spark a conversation or bring a smile to their face. After all, in the ever-evolving world of social media, sometimes it's the simplest gestures that have the biggest impact.

Published March 20th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

